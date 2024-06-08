Braden Montgomery ankle update: Latest information on star Texas A&M outfielder's injury

This story will be updated.

Texas A&M baseball outfielder Braden Montgomery exited the Aggies' super regionals matchup against Oregon on Saturday with an apparent ankle injury.

Montgomery, projected to be one of the first selections of the 2024 MLB Draft, was attempting to score but was thrown out at home plate after diving headfirst to the plate. He then spent multiple minutes down on the ground, eventually being placed in an air cast and hobbling to the dugout.

The first-year Stanford transfer has been one of college baseball's best players this season, sporting a .322 batting average with 27 home runs and 85 RBIs this season with an impressive 1.186 OPS.

Montgomery drew a walk in his first at-bat of the game.

Here's everything to know about Montgomery's injury:

Braden Montgomery injury update

Montgomery left the Aggies' super regional game against Oregon on Saturday with an apparent leg injury, after he was excited the game with an air cast on his right leg.

Montgomery attempted to round third and score on a single to left field but was thrown out at the plate after diving headfirst. He appeared to trip up his leg and was tended to by trainers for multiple minutes before hobbling to the dugout.

