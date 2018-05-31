Braden Holtby's 'save of the season' leaves Alex Ovechkin speechless

In order to win Lord Stanley's Cup, the Washington Capitals would have to prove themselves.

Down one game to none in the best-of-seven series with the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final, the Capitals held a 3-2 lead entering the final period.

Holding a lead for all 20 minutes in the third period of a Stanley Cup Final is a good way to prove whether or not the Capitals are Stanley Cup worthy.

In order to do so, the Capitals would need Braden Holtby to stand on his head. Holtby did just that. In fact, the former Vezina Trophy winner stood on his stick.

A poorly timed turnover to the side of Holtby's net with just under two minutes remaining gave Vegas' Alex Tuch what appeared to be the game-tying goal.

That's when Holtby decided to make the best save of the 2018 NHL Playoffs.

Alex Ovechkin, like all of us, could not believe it either.

Neither could this fan, watching the game with 14,000 of his closest friends at Capital One Arena.

That is the type of save the Capitals needed to hold on to a third-period lead in a Stanley Cup Final. That's the type of save the Capitals need in order to win a first-ever Stanley Cup.

