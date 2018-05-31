Braden Holtby makes incredible stick save to secure Game 2 win for Capitals

Braden Holtby’s remarkable stick save late in Game 2 clinched a 3-2 win for the Capitals and could end up securing his place in team lore. (AP)

The Washington Capitals appeared on the cusp of securing their first win of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, holding a 3-2 lead with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

But the Vegas Golden Knights were charging late and forced Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby out of position after a fortunate bounce out of the corner behind the Capitals net.

Cody Eakin corralled the loose puck and found Alex Tuch across the ice for what looked like a sure-fire game-tying goal.

Then this happened.

Check out the save of the century from Braden Holtby Stream #CapsKnights live: https://t.co/eVSyFueu2t pic.twitter.com/9A7MEyqccT — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 31, 2018





Holtby stretched to his right and laid down his stick just in time to stop Tuch’s shot, and was able to cover it under his blocker to prevent a second chance. The incredible stop secured a 3-2 win for the Capitals to tie the Stanley Cup Final at 1-1.

Holtby ended the night stopping 37-of-39 Las Vegas shots for a .949 save percentage.

