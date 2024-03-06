Braden Hausen hopes to top his brother, take Amarillo High to state title

Braden Hausen has been part of a state tournament qualifying Amarillo High team before, but the second time around is different.

Much different. And for multiple reasons.

For one, Hausen was a freshman when Amarillo High made the state tournament in 2021. He was moved up to varsity for the playoff run. He primarily sat the bench and watched his older brother, Brendan, lead the Sandies to the state semifinals, where they lost a heartbreaker in overtime, 60-56, to Dallas Kimball.

Fast forward three years and the Sandies are still led by a Hausen except it’s Braden leading the team in scoring and assists, guiding them through the Region I-5A Tournament and into the Class 5A State Tournament.

“I got pulled up to the varsity, and you know, even then it was like a dream come true,” Braden Hausen said. “But I didn’t play at all. Now, I’m the guy. It’s me and Zach (Brown). We’re the leaders of this team. We’ve got a great team. We’ve got a chance to go get it done and win it all.”

The fifth-ranked Sandies (35-4) meet No. 1 Lancaster (28-5) in the state semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, which is the other considerable difference between qualifying for state in 2021 opposed to 2024.

In 2021, there was the continued presence of COVID-19, and the safety precautions surrounding the pandemic. Regional and state tournaments didn’t exist that season because of those precautions.

The Sandies played Kimball in San Angelo, not San Antonio.

“That’s a huge difference this year,” Amarillo High coach Jason Pillion said. “We’re actually getting to go to San Antonio. I think that’s a big deal for these guys.”

Hausen agrees. Partly because it’s an experience his older brother didn’t get to have. Brendan Hausen is arguably the greatest player in the history of the Amarillo High program. He’s currently in his sophomore season at Villanova where he’s averaging 6.7 points in 17.5 minutes per game, shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

But the older Hausen never got to play in the Alamodome. And he never won a state title.

Braden Hausen gets to check first of those items off his list in Thursday night’s semifinal against Lancaster. He hopes he can check off the second Saturday.

“He’s my best friend, but we’re very competitive,” the younger Hausen admits. “It’d be big. I know he’s proud of me, and he knows that we have the team to win it all. You know, he had a chance to go back to state his senior and my sophomore year, but we ended up falling short.

“It would definitely be nice to hold something like a state championship over him.”

