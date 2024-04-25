Braden Appelhans enters the transfer portal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Braden Appelhans time in cherry and silver has come to a close. The UNM shooting guard entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Appelhans just concluded his redshirt freshman season with the Lobos. Originally recruited out of high school by UNM, the Blue Springs, Mo. native appeared in 25 total games for New Mexico.

Earlier in the season, Appelhans opened up about his ongoing battle with depression and ADHD. He credited the UNM staff for their support and giving him the resources to strengthen his mental health.

