Braden Appelhans decides to stay at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM shooting guard Braden Appelhans has had a change of heart. The six foot seven red shirt freshman shooting guard has decided to withdraw his name from the transfer portal and remain with the University of New Mexico Lobos.

Appelhans announced on social media last week that he was entering the transfer portal. Monday he made his decision to return known by doing the same thing. Appelhans posted, “There is no place like it. Go Lobos.”

He played in 16 games last year averaging nearly three points per contest. Appelhans also shot 40 percent from beyond the arc. He gained national attention last season when he made a courageous and public post addressing his mental health.

