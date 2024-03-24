Brad Underwood, Illinois celebrate Sweet 16 berth in wild style originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Illinois is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time in nearly 20 years, and head coach Brad Underwood chose a rather unique way of marking the occasion.

The Illini, headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005 courtesy of a 26-point win over Duquesne, were all smiles after the game, and Underwood led the party with a Super Soaker ambush:

All smiles for Illinois in the locker room after advancing to the Sweet 16 🤣#MarchMadness @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/E5mpLghsY3 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2024

Illinois has now won nine of their last ten games, including three straight wins enroute to the Big Ten Tournament championship and their opening NCAA tournament wins over Morehead State and Duquesne.

The Illini are in their first Sweet 16 since the 2005 season, when they made it all the way to the national title game before falling to North Carolina.

The next opponent on the docket for the Illini will be No. 2 seed Iowa State, who bested Washington State on Saturday night. The teams will square off in Boston on Thursday, with tip-off time yet to be determined.