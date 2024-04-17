Brad Underwood 1-on-1 at Kickin’ Cancer
GORDYVILLLE USA (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood visits with WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns 1-on-1 at the Kickin’ Cancer event in Gordyville USA. The addition of Carey Booth, Amani Hansberry entering the portal, Chester Frazier leaving for West Virginia and hundreds of thousands of dollars raised for cancer research during the Coaches vs. Cancer event Tuesday night.
