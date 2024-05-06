Brad Stuver earns 2nd Team of the Matchday honor, leads MLS in saves

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver continues his strong start to the 2024 season with another Team of the Matchday selection, Major League Soccer announced Monday.

It’s Stuver’s second such honor of the season and comes after he made seven saves to keep the Vancouver Whitecaps off the scoreboard in a 0-0 draw May 4 at BC Place in Vancouver. It was Stuver’s third consecutive clean sheet of the season.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Stuver leads MLS with 58 saves and has an 81.7% save percentage, allowing 13 goals in 11 matches. Of Austin’s four shutouts this season, three have come on the road. No other team in MLS has done that this season. Stuver was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday after Austin FC’s 1-0 road win April 20 over the Houston Dynamo after he made six saves for the shutout win.

Austin FC is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.