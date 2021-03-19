Brad Stevens won’t leave Celtics for Indiana: ‘I’m a 44-year-old Masshole’

The Associated Press

Trevor Ariza remembers working out for the Miami Heat before the 2004 NBA draft, and how he could envision himself playing for the team. More than a year removed from his most recent NBA game, Ariza joined the Heat this week after being traded to Miami by Oklahoma City. The Heat are the 10th team Ariza will play for, and he said Friday that he believes he can help the reigning Eastern Conference champions in their playoff push.