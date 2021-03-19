Breaking News:

No. 15 Oral Roberts shocks No. 2 Ohio State in OT to shake up NCAA tourney

Brad Stevens won’t leave Celtics for Indiana: ‘I’m a 44-year-old Masshole’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Boston Celtics head coach spoke on Friday about why he says he won’t leave Boston’s NBA franchise to return to his home state to coach the Hoosiers.

Recommended Stories