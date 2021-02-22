Brad Stevens weighs in on historic 3rd quarter Celtics collapse vs. Pels

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is in a rock and a hard place when it comes to the roster he’s been dealt by an admittedly apologetic team president Danny Ainge, but fan support for what the former Butler chief has been doing with it seems to be at an all-time low.

That is of course due to the team’s 15 – 15 record after a collapse big enough to set a franchise record for the biggest comeback ever made by the New Orleans Pelicans, who came back from a 24-point third quarter deficit to win 120 – 115 Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the media after the game, head coach Brad Stevens offered his view of the collapse. "My initial impression is we didn't handle the Blitz great early," he suggested in something of an understatement.

"But then I thought we got a ton of open looks and sometimes it's about when you're holding that lead is, one of the two of those goes down. But listen, it's enough of a trend, it's enough of a concern. We've got to stop it. Last year at this time, we were in really good shape in those moments. This year, we're not; it has not been good. And this was a lot like the game I watched them play the other night [vs. the Atlanta Hawks] when they had a big lead, but there's a lot of game left."

For perhaps the first time in his tenure, calls for the coach's ouster were more than the murmurs of a few salty malcontents, signaling that Stevens' "not too high, not too low" approach to the game is being tuned out by fans if not by his players. And while it may not be his decisions that handed him a roster unable to hold a lead against a sub-.500 team, the fanbase is growing increasingly unhappy with the results he's squeezing out of it, suggesting some kind of radical change is order in how he deploys the players on it.

