Brad Stevens' terrible week apparently went beyond Celtics' struggles

Brad Stevens' terrible week went beyond Celtics' struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Welcome to "A Series Of Unfortunate Events," starring Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

Stevens' club went 0-3 on its recent road trip, losing in brutal fashion to the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks before getting routed by the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

That's a bad week for any head coach, but apparently it was the tip of the iceberg for Stevens.

"I was just telling my wife, I had a root canal and my identity stolen last week and I think those were two of my better days in the last eight days," Stevens said Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand."

When it rains, it pours.

Stevens won't find much sympathy from Celtics fans, however. Boston is two games below .500 (15-17) and No. 9 in the Eastern Conference after losing 14 of its last 21 games, and this week's losses have led to questions about the head coach's influence among his players.

"I'm not saying guys don't respect him. What I'm saying is that guys are not afraid of him," ex-Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins said Tuesday on Celtics Postgame Live while wondering if Stevens has "lost" the locker room.

Forsberg: Ainge waiting until offseason to use TPE is a dangerous game

Team Governor Wyc Grousbeck and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge both have backed Stevens this week, but the Celtics need to improve their effort and execution to take the heat off their head coach.

"We have to come to shootaround (Friday) with a greater attention to detail," Stevens said. "With a focus on only those things that we can control and playing to that maximum effort that we're certainly capable of doing, and then let the chips fall where they may."

One could say the C's need to recapture what Stevens had stolen from him: their identity. Their next chance comes Friday night when the Indiana Pacers visit TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.

