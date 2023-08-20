Brad Stevens’ son Brady commits to Notre Dame for 2024

The Micah Shrewsberry era at Notre Dame seems to be defined early by luring the offspring of established basketball minds. Shrewsberry’s son, Braeden and Calvin Booth’s son, Carey, will make their Irish debuts this coming season. Recently, Nazr Mohammed’s son, Sir, committed for 2024. Now, the Irish can add Brad Stevens’ son, Brady, to the mix in 2024 after the following Instagram post was made:

Not much seems to be known about the younger Stevens other than he plays for the high school in Wellesley, Massachusetts. He doesn’t even have a 247Sports profile, suggesting he was only lightly recruited if at all. However, Shrewsberry was an assistant for the elder Stevens with Butler and then, the Boston Celtics. That alone might have made Notre Dame the best college option for someone who clearly will be walking on.

While the 2023-24 Irish will struggle, there is hope that the 2024-25 Irish will allow Shrewsberry to do more than try to patch something together with a makeshift roster. Do you have the patience for that? Well, you won’t have a choice regardless. After all, good things come to those who wait.

