Brad Stevens' snippy (and NSFW) exchange with ref caught on hot mic

J.T. Orr must have really gotten on Brad Stevens' bad side.

Orr was the NBA official who assessed Jayson Tatum a technical foul with just 10 seconds remaining in the first half Tuesday night in Toronto after whistling the Boston Celtics forward for a charge.

Tatum seemed unsure how he picked up the technical -- as did Stevens, who started barking at Orr while Raptors star Kawhi Leonard took the free throw.

The Toronto crowd quieted during Leonard's free throw, but Stevens didn't, which meant NBC Sports Boston's entire viewing audience heard his berating of Orr.

Here's (most of) the sequence when Tatum gets T'd up (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/8VqvKRbsh1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 27, 2019

The usually sanguine Celtics coach flipped on his sarcasm switch to take umbrage with Orr's "Everybody saw it" defense.

Seconds later, Stevens unloaded the (very) rare F-bomb. (NSFW warning: There's an F-bomb in here, obviously.)

Brad: 🤬



(But the reaction of Celtics PR maven Jeff Twiss and the fan on the far right are fantastic) pic.twitter.com/vMwSFDUBe3



— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 27, 2019

"Oh, everybody saw it. F---, who cares?" Stevens snapped at Orr.

Stevens is a family man, so he'll probably be pretty embarrassed to learn he swore on live television. But the C's coach has bigger fish to fry -- like getting his own team to care.

The Raptors handed Boston its worst loss of the season in a 118-95 rout, as the Celtics' inconsistency is morphing into serious concern entering the home stretch.

