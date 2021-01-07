Brad Stevens shares thoughts on D.C. riots ahead of tilt with Heat

Joining Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum and Bill Russell’s social media posts earlier in the day, Boston head coach Brad Stevens shared his thoughts on the riots caused by Trump supporters irate about the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden’s election by the Senate Wednesday.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Celtics’ game with the Miami Heat, Stevens pulled no punches. “I watched it all. I’m sure our players watched it all. I guess my reaction is sad,” related the Celtics coach of the chaos in the U.S. capitol unleashed by the angry mob that afternoon.

“The way I look at it, we all hope the people we elect to lead us are supposed to be modeling leadership will do so in a way that is motivated by serving others, by showing compassion and acting gracefully,” he added.

“Instead, we elected a president, who luckily is on his way out, and others, that have not shown that kind of grace. It has been consistent. They’ve operated at a win at all costs attitude. I’ve always thought if you operate at a win at all cost attitude, it’s going to be a pretty unfulfilling ending and in this situation, a disgraceful ending. So I’m looking forward to two weeks from now (when President-Elect Biden takes power).”

“I know a lot of other people are too,” said Stevens.

The former Butler coach is usually quite reserved with his personal beliefs with regards to political goings-on.

In an extraordinary moment of American history, an extraordinary statement was perhaps necessary.

