Brad Stevens' update on Robert Williams' injury is 'not ideal'

The Boston Celtics will be without Robert Williams when they face the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, and possibly longer.

Williams is dealing with turf toe on his left foot and, as head coach Brad Stevens said during his pregame press conference, it isn't something the team wants to mess around with.

“Well, turf toe is an interesting one because, for anybody that has ever had it, it’s a nuisance. It’s a difficult thing to deal with,” Stevens said. “He’s meeting with specialists and figuring out the best method of attack. He almost sat out Wednesday.

“It’s one of those things you can play through, but the pain is pretty significant and I think that each time he plays it’s going to feel more and more. So, he’s going to sit tonight and I don’t know what his availability will be like anytime in the next week. But, obviously, we’re going to have other guys step up. It’s not ideal.”

Williams had recently returned from left knee soreness that kept him sidelined for seven games. Through 51 gamed played this season, Time Lord is averaging 8.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 19.1 minutes.

Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) also will be out for the C's in Friday night's game. Romeo Langford is set to return after missing Wednesday's win over the Orlando Magic due to concussion protocol.