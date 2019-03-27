Brad Stevens open lineup test kitchen, Marcus Smart brings winning plays in win over Cavaliers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics were up seven with little more than a minute to go when the Cleveland Cavaliers' pressure caused Gordon Hayward to fumble the ball near midcourt. The ball trickled into the backcourt with a couple of Cavs in pursuit but Marcus Smart wasn't about to take any chances given Boston's propensity for improbable collapses lately.



After a couple of quick strides, Smart lunged across the midcourt stripe and, while hitting the parquet, he swiped the ball with his left hand, lofting it safely to Hayward.





🎵 Marcus Smart, doo doo doo doo doo doo 🎵 pic.twitter.com/Ro9GwRbiG4 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 27, 2019

A blink of an eye later, Marcus Morris was completing an and-one layup that helped the Celtics emerge with a 116-106 triumph at Quicken Loans Arena that snapped Boston's four-game losing streak.



The Smart sequence was everything that's been missing lately for the Celtics: Grit. Hustle. Winning plays.



Smart and Al Horford simply were not going to let this game get away from the Kyrie-less Celtics. Smart tied a season-high with 21 points on an efficient 8-of-14 shooting, routinely attacking the basket late in the game when teammates got a little too complacent beyond the arc. Smart added six rebounds, five assists, and was a plus-18 over 33 minutes.



It was a classic Smart performance. It was far from perfect and yet Smart made all the key plays when the Celtics needed them most. Like when Jordan Clarkson missed a pair of free throws that could have trimmed Boston's lead to four with 2:29 to go. Smart carried the ball up the floor, caught Clarkson napping, and accelerated at the basket for a layup and the foul.

On Cleveland's next trip down the floor, Smart won the race to a 50/50 rebound, leaping between Clarkson and Larry Nance before getting clubbed in the head while drawing a loose ball foul that led to two more free throws.



Appropriately, the game ended with Smart picking off a Kevin Love outlet pass like a cornerback and dribbling out the clock.



"I thought we had a lot of guys that played with the right energy, the right approach," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. "So that was encouraging."



These are exactly the sort of games the Celtics have too often fumbled away this season. It happened Saturday in Charlotte but there's too many to list at this point. Boston has rarely shown the mental toughness to catch themselves when things go sideways.



But Smart and Horford wouldn't let it happen again on Tuesday.



Stevens bit the bullet and made a starting lineup tweak on Tuesday night, maybe signaling that the Brad Stevens Test Kitchen is open for business over the final eight games. The Celtics rolled out the Horford/Aron Baynes double-big lineup that they leaned heavily on last season. It's a group that has always been a defensive juggernaut and it largely achieved the desired effect, with Horford owning a defensive rating of 89.1 during his floor time and Aron Baynes close behind at 92.2 over 25 minutes (a bit of a bump up as he works his way back from a recent ankle injury).



Stevens said the lineup will change game-to-game moving forward, maybe not surprising considering how he's suggested the team will tweak is lineup and rotation based on matchups in the postseason.



It will be interesting to see if Stevens experiments with other combinations moving forward. On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers visit TD Garden in the first of two remaining head-to-head matchups that will determine who emerges with the No. 4 seed - and homecourt advantage in a matchup between the two teams in the playoffs.































CELTICS 116, CAVS 106



Will both teams tip their hands in the quest for homecourt, or will there be a bit of a chess match for two teams that could potentially see each other nine times over the next four weeks.



"It will be a game-to-game decision who we start," said Stevens. "I told our guys today: We need guys like [Marcus] Morris, who are flexible like that."



Morris had started the last 52 games he appeared in, combining with Smart to give the Celtics a much-needed jolt when they elevated to starting roles together on Nov. 23. Boston went 32-20 with Morris in a starting role but he'd been hit an offensive funk lately and it was bleeding onto the defensive end. After four straight losses and as Boston's defense eroded, Stevens made the decision to make the change.



Morris struggled with his shot early but finished with 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting, hitting some big second-half shots to fend off the Cavs charges. Morris still logged 29 minutes and his shot volume wasn't necessarily affected by the shift to the bench.



With Kyrie Irving expected back on Friday night, we'll see if Stevens stays big or maybe goes back to the Newport 5/Erotic City lineup that started the season. That went poorly early on but might deserve another glimpse considering the sheer potential. There's a chance here to see what combinations elicit the best basketball against different matchups.



It's hard to take too much from a win against a lottery-bound team but the Celtics desperately needed a win to wash the taste of four bad losses out of their mouths and maybe it reminded them of the sort of basketball they must play to grind out wins in the playoffs. They'll have to be better against elite competition. But the test kitchen is open, they displayed more grit than we've seen recently, and it was better than another disheartening loss.























