Brad Stevens and Kyrie Irving had a long talk after loss to Rockets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Celtics' current rough patch has negatively impacted the team both on and off the court.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Not only have the C's lost seven of their last 10 games, but Jaylen Brown has called the atmosphere "toxic," Semi Ojeleye chastised his teammates for their lack of effort, and Kyrie Irving continues to voice his frustrations to the media.

On Tuesday, before the Celtics' road matchup vs the Warriors, head coach Brad Stevens revealed he and Irving had a long conversation after Sunday's blowout loss to the Rockets. Stevens said Irving had an epiphany, realizing there are still plenty of games left to be played.

Brad Stevens said he and Kyrie Irving chatted for a long time after the Rockets game. Said he thinks it has hit Kyrie that while the year hasn't gone as well as he would have hoped, there's a lot of season left. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 5, 2019

Brad Stevens on Kyrie: "He has shouldered a heavy heavy load … and there's a lot of stress that comes with that. And I think he would be the first to tell you that this year hasn't gone exactly how he hoped, but this year is not over." — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) March 5, 2019

In an answer to a follow-up question, Stevens downplayed their talk saying, "I wouldn't blow it out of proportion."

On Monday, Irving said the C's success begins with his relationship with Stevens.

Story continues

"It starts with my relationship with Brad, us being on the same page," Irving said. "He takes responsibility for our losses and wins. I take responsibility for losses and wins and we share it with everyone else because we all have a great hand in making this work."

Tuesday night's game vs Golden State will mark the beginning of the C's four-game trip out west, where we'll see just how impactful Stevens' chat with Irving really was.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.