Brad Stevens gives new update on when Celtics star Jayson Tatum could return

Stevens gives new update on when Celtics star Jayson Tatum could return

Jayson Tatum is working his way back to the Boston Celtics lineup after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but when could he return to game action?

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided an update on Tatum's status during his weekly interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" on Wednesday.

"Jayson was able to go do his testing and everything else -- all the physiological testing you have to do, yesterday. So he'll be able to be on the court in Boston a little bit today," Stevens said.

"I don't know what that means over the next couple of days. I think that there would be a chance that he would join us for Friday, but I would say at best that's 50-50."

When Tatum does return to the court, it doesn't sound like he'll get his normal workload to start. Stevens explained why that could be the case.

"And then again, like (Robert Williams), it's not going to be -- he hasn't done anything for two weeks. We're not allowed to have him do anything and he's not supposed to do anything active," Stevens said.

"So you have to ramp him back up in some ways. I don't think it's prudent to play a guy several games in a row for 35 minutes per game if he's been inactive for a couple weeks."

Tatum has missed the Celtics' last two games. They will play twice against the 76ers in Philadelphia this week. The first game is Wednesday night and the second is Friday night.

The 22-year-old star is averaging 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.