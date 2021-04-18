Brad Stevens explains what Jabari Parker's role will be with Celtics

Stevens explains what Jabari Parker's role will be with C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics made a surprising move on Friday night when they signed Jabari Parker to a free-agent contract and waived center Moritz Wagner.

Parker, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is only 26 years old and has averaged 14.8 points per game during his career. He still has plenty of upside.

And that upside is part of the reason that the C's decided to sign him to a two-year deal, as Brad Stevens outlined before Saturday night's game between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

This is a plan beyond this year. We're going to be patient in bringing him along.

Brad Stevens

Certainly, giving Parker a trial run and seeing if he can improve the team's lackluster bench scoring makes sense. But just how does Parker fit in with this squad? Stevens views him as a versatile piece of frontcourt depth.

"We're looking mostly at him as a guy who can play some four for us," Stevens said. "But also, maybe some small-ball five in some lineups, especially around some of our better players, as a ball-mover, as a passer, as a playmaker, as a driver, as a guy who can put the ball in the basket and is a real threat to put the ball in the basket."

Stevens did acknowledge that Parker has had "a rough couple of last stops," but maintained that Parker is still a good player. And the No. 1 goal for the Celtics appears to be helping Parker get his once-promising career back on track.

"Hopefully, this is a place where he can re-find his groove," Stevens said. "I think that's important and we're gonna work hard to help him."