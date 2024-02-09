Brad Stevens explains Celtics' approach to NBA buyout market originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA trade deadline passed Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, and the Boston Celtics made a couple good moves to improve their depth.

Xavier Tillman was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in a move that adds defensive versatility and toughness to the bench rotation. Boston also acquired an athletic, quality defender in Jaden Springer in a last-minute deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

🔊 Celtics Talk: Celtics add Tillman, Springer; Which rival should C's be most worried about? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Celtics still have an open roster spot, which means they can now go into the buyout market and add another player.

What will be the Celtics' approach to the buyout market?

"I think we just have to see, No. 1, if there's somebody who can provide great depth for our group," C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters Friday morning. "But I don't anticipate a person who vaults into our every night rotation."

Stevens also noted the Celtics plan to be "patient" with their open roster spot.

The Celtics are limited in how they can use the buyout market to add players based on the parameters of the new collective bargaining agreement.

The Celtics are in the second apron of the the luxury tax -- meaning the team's salary exceeds $182.5 million -- which prevents them from signing anyone whose salary was over the $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception before being bought out.

A few players who the Celtics would be eligible to sign, assuming they become available, include Thaddeus Young, Danilo Gallinari, Otto Porter Jr. and Danuel House Jr., among others.

None of those players would play major minutes during the playoffs, but they could provide valuable depth, particularly in the second half of the regular season.