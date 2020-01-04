Brad Stevens doesn't believe Vince Carter is retiring: 'He and Tom Brady are in a race'

Before the Boston Celtics took on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, C's head coach Brad Stevens took some time to praise the ageless Vince Carter.

Carter, who turns 43 later this month, has been a valuable role player for Atlanta over the last couple of seasons. Stevens expressed his disbelief with what the former Toronto Raptors great has been able to accomplish this late in his career.

"It's pretty impressive," Stevens said. "I know how I feel after a day of playing halfcourt basketball right now. I can't imagine playing 82 games at his age, but he's just continued to change his game and continue to add skill and continued to be a really valuable of the team. And obviously he probably adds a lot to that locker room from a leadership perspective."

Carter has announced this season -- the 24th of his career -- will be his last. But Stevens isn't buying it. He compared Carter to another 42-year-old who likely won't be calling it quits anytime soon.

"I don't believe Vince Carter is retiring," Stevens said. "He'll be playing here in a few years. He and Tom Brady are in a race for years and years to come."

Brady has expressed his desire to play at least until age 45. So if he and Carter are in a race, the New England Patriots quarterback appears to have the edge.

But in order for Brady to match Carter's 24 seasons in the league, he'll have to play until age 46. He's currently in the midst of year No. 20 in the NFL.

