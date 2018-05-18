Brad Stevens Was Asked If He's Coaching For His Job During Conference Call

The Boston Celtics lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 2–0 in the Eastern Conference Finals and are coming off a 55–27 regular season, so it's safe to say that head coach Brad Stevens is doing his job.

At the same time, the Toronto Raptors did fire Dwane Casey after he was named the NBA Coaches Association's coach of the Year, led the team to a franchise-record 59 wins and the best record in the Eastern Conference. So, it could be a fair to assess anyone's job security.

During a conference call with reporters, Big Cat (Dan Katz) of Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast asked Stevens if he's coaching for his job this postseason. Stevens did not hesitate and answered the question seriously, according to Tom Westerholm of MassLive.

PMT co-host PFT Commenter asked if Stevens has any interest in signing LeBron James this upcoming summer. Stevens replied, "I can't answer that." After a short pause, PFT Commenter tried once more and said, "Please?"

More from today’s conference call:



“Hey Brad, it’s @PFTCommenter from DraftJoshAllen dot net, can you tell us if you have any interest in signing LeBron James this summer?”



Brad: “I can’t answer that.”



A lengthy pause.



PFT: “Please?”















— Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 18, 2018

EXCLUSIVE Just asked brad stevens if the Celtics woud be pursuing Lerbron James during free agency this offseason. He did not deny intrest — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) May 18, 2018

The conference call ended after the LeBron James question.

Big Cat and PFT Commenter have previously crashed press conferences, including Rick Pitino's press conference in February, where he addressed some of the allegations against Louisville in the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.