Brad Phillips named new Hartselle head baseball coach

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hartselle High School has announced that University of South Alabama pitching coach, Brad Phillips, has been named the Tigers’ new varsity head baseball coach.

Phillips has been the pitching coach for South Alabama for six years from 2018-2024. Phillips was an assistant coach at Troy University for eight years before joining the Jaguar staff.

Phillips is a 1997 graduate of Hazel Green High School, and served as a head baseball coach at Charles Henderson High School in Troy and at Niceville High School in Florida.

Phillips takes over for longtime Tigers’ head coach William Booth who passed away at the age of 79 in May.

Hartselle High School Athletic Director Jake Miles says he is elated to have a coach like Phillips take the helm of the tradition-rich Tigers.

“We are excited to announce Coach Phillips as the next head baseball coach at Hartselle High School, and we are excited about the future of our baseball program under his leadership,” Miles said.

The athletic director said the school feels Phillips will be able to continue the legacy left by Booth.

“It became pretty evident as our search began that the best fit for our future and school was Coach Phillips,” Miles said. “Coach William Booth took this program to another level over the course of his time here at Hartselle and his legacy will live on for years to come. Coach Booth instilled a tradition of hard work along with high expectations for our players, both on the field and in the classroom, and we feel Coach Phillips can continue moving us in that same direction. The thing that makes Brad the perfect fit for us is not that he simply understands baseball, but after talking with him and others about him as a person, he understands the tradition of Hartselle Baseball and the importance of growing our kids and our culture in the right way.”

Principal Dr. Brad Cooper said he feels Phillips is a great leader to put in charge of the program.

“I am excited about the future of Hartselle Baseball under the direction of Brad Phillips. Coach Phillips is a great leader of men, and will continue to build on the unmatched tradition of our baseball program here in Hartselle,” Cooper said. “The standard for Hartselle Baseball was certainly set high by Coach Booth. I believe that Coach Phillips understands that standard and will work tirelessly to ensure young men leave our baseball program as not only great baseball players but also as great young men.”

The Tigers finished the 2024 season as the Class 6A runners-up.

