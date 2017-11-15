Brad Peacock celebrated the Astros' World Series title with the Backstreet Boys

It’s been two weeks since the Houston Astros earned their World Series championship, and members of the team are still celebrating the club’s first ever title. Players have made stops at Disney World, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Saturday Night Live” and Houston Texans and Houston Rockets games. It’s been a non-stop thrill ride.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Houston Astros World Series championship gear right here!]

Let’s check in with Game 3 savior Brad Peacock. Where did he decide to celebrate this past weekend?





That’s right: A BACKSTREET BOYS CONCERT. Peacock and his wife flew to Las Vegas to see their show. And as you can tell, the Backstreet Boys knew that Peacock and his wife would be there. That led to this treasure of a photo.

Thank you to the @backstreetboys for everything this weekend and for making my wife's dream come true! pic.twitter.com/HkFo9XzIUf — Brad Peacock (@BradPeacock41) November 14, 2017





There is nothing not to love about this. First, Peacock’s tweet tells us that seeing the Backstreet Boys in concert is one of his wife’s dreams, so brownie points to him. And then you get to the actual photo, which looks to be after the concert. At least I hope it is, because otherwise why are they wearing outfits that look like weird, futuristic medical scrubs? And if you’re having trouble locating Peacock himself in the photo, that’s because he eerily blends in with the rest of the band. Put him in one of those white suits and he could be the sixth Backstreet Boy.

The Backstreet Boys were clearly thrilled to have Peacock there, and for good reason: they rooted for the Astros in the World Series. They even shouted out the Astros and Jose Altuve before Game 6.





Now all that’s left is for the Backstreet Boys to rewrite one of their songs as an Astros celebration anthem. I’m sure the lyrics to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” or “Larger Than Life” could be changed to fit the Astros. Just not “I Want It That Way.”





That one belongs to Jose Altuve.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher