Brad Miller's solo home run
Brad Miller leads off the bottom of the 5th inning with a solo home run deep to right-center field to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says recently acquired Trea Turner will start against the Angels and spend the rest of this season as the team's primary second baseman.
Mike Trout has had an unbelievable first decade in the majors. As he exits his 20s, USA TODAY Sports examines the Angel's trajectory.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Saturday’s effort by Andrew Heaney will never be confused for a masterpiece, but it ended up being exactly what the Yankees needed.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The U.S. mens 4x400m relay team gave America one of the best feel-good stories of the Tokyo Olympics.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
MLB has ranked Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman the top prospect in baseball.