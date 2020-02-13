Brad Miller, Cardinals agree to $2 million, 1-year contract

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Brad Miller and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract Wednesday, a deal that includes $500,000 in available performance bonuses.

The 30-year-old infielder can earn $100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 plate appearances.

Miller hit .260 with 13 homers and 25 RBIs last year for Cleveland and Philadelphia. He batted .250 with one homer and four RBIs in 13 games with the Indians before getting released. He signed with the Yankees and hit .294 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 41 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His contract was purchased by the Phillies, and Miller batted .263 with 12 homers and 21 RBIs in 66 games.

Miller has a .241 average with 88 homers and 293 RBIs in seven major league seasons that included time with Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-18) and Milwaukee (2018).

To clear a roster spot, the Cardinals placed right-hander Jordan Hicks on the 60-day injured list. Hicks is recovering from Tommy John surgery last June 26.

