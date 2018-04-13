Brad Marchand's series-opening goal steeped in offside controversy

Brad Marchand open the scoring in the Maple Leafs’ highly-anticipated series with the Boston Bruins. (Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

It did not take the Boston Bruins long to get on the board against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first game of their first-round matchup. Brad Marchand kicked things off in style by scoring a pretty nifty goal off a nice feed from Torey Krug.

Krug to Marchand and it’s 1-0 Bruins pic.twitter.com/6JX0cDjg2C — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 12, 2018





The play is controversial earlier in its development where the Boston Bruins may have been offside on two fronts. Both Marchand and Patrice Bergeron came eerily close.

Bergeron didn't look offside, but Marchand may have been. Either way, 1-0 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/p2re0hBvgL — Flintor (@TheFlintor) April 12, 2018





Brad Marchand scores to make it 1-0 Bruins. Might be an offside here but Leafs don't challenge it. pic.twitter.com/jlBok90Nj1 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) April 12, 2018





Now, before everyone gets up in arms and starts ripping on NHL officiating, it is important to note that Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock did not challenge the play. An offside may have been missed, but he did not request a second look.

