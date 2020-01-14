Brad Marchand's atrocious shootout attempt reminder of importance for Bruins to close out games in regulation

The Boston Bruins squandered a three-goal lead to the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night, losing 6-5 in the shootout.

Boston's continuous failure to close out games in regulation has come back to haunt them, especially in recent weeks. Monday's loss, in particular, shows the importance of having to tighten up and end things without having to head to overtime.

After multiple rounds of the shootout against the Flyers, Brad Marchand overskated the puck on his attempt and barely left center ice before the officials called game. It's not that easy to explain, so you might want to take a look at the hideous attempt for yourselves.

Bruins lose after Brad Marchand has the worst shootout try in the history of the sport pic.twitter.com/x9IVt4eDgG — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 14, 2020

Is this the absolute worst shootout attempt in NHL history? It's definitely up there, that's for sure.

However, Marchand isn't the sole reason Boston lost to Philadelphia. Bruce Cassidy's squad, as we said above, failed to maintain their three-goal lead. The B's controlled their own destiny and allowed the Flyers to tie things up in the third period.

The Bruins are now 0-for-7 this season in the shootout and just 4-for-29 in shootout attempts. You may be blaming Marchand, but the defense also was a heck of a liability against the Flyers.

