Brad Marchand takes aim at Oilers fans with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl comment

Marchand fires shot at Oilers fans with McDavid, Draisaitl comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Marchand has been firing on all cylinders both on the ice and on social media.

The outspoken Boston Bruins forward took to Instagram on Thursday night to share his thoughts on the situation in Edmonton. The Oilers' losing skid was extended to seven games as they were outclassed by the Florida Panthers at home, 6-0. They haven't won since Dec. 18 vs. the Seattle Kraken.

Fans at Rogers Place showed their displeasure with the team's continued struggles by tossing jerseys onto the ice. Marchand watched Spittin' Chiclets' clip of the incident and took aim at Oilers fans in the comment section.

"And fans will wonder why mcdavid and draisaitl don't sign back there again," he wrote.

Brad Marchand weighs in on the #Oilers situation ðŸ‘‡



Are you a fan of @Bmarch63's social media game lately? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/K4sC6hGDN7 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) January 21, 2022

Ouch.

Fortunately for the fans in Edmonton, McDavid won't hit free agency until 2026 and Draisaitl is under contract until 2025. Unless they demand a trade, they'll have a few more years to figure things out with the Oilers.

But that doesn't make the organization's current dysfunction any easier to swallow. If they continue down this path, they'll see their playoff chances fade away despite having two of the NHL's most gifted players in the prime of their careers.

Edmonton fans are just Marchand's latest victim on social media. The veteran winger also recently roasted Carolina Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck with a hilarious Instagram post and took aim at the entire Hurricanes organization on Twitter.

Marchand will have to wait a while to back up his talk on the ice. He suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday night's win over the Washington Capitals and is ruled out for Saturday vs. Winnipeg.