Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew-footing OEL

For the seventh time in his career, the NHL suspended Brad Marchand. In this case, the Bruins will be without Marchand for three games for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

It’s Marchand’s second suspension for slew-footing alone. Previously, the NHL suspended Marchand two games in 2015 for slew-footing then-Rangers forward Derick Brassard. During the play itself, Marchand wasn’t penalized for slew-footing OEL. (The Bruins ended up winning 3-2 on Sunday.)

Marchand’s three-game suspension wraps a … busy weekend for the Bruins star-pest

In the league’s video, the Department of Player Safety explains why Marchand’s slew-footing rose to the level of a suspension.

Via the explanation, Marchand used both his upper and lower-body to bring Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the ice as an especially dangerous example of slew-footing.

The speed at which they were both traveling also factored into the decision.

Of course, the NHL also cited Marchand’s “relevant history” of suspensions, including that previous slew-footing incident.

This wraps up what was quite the weekend for noted miscreant Brad Marchand. Earlier, Marchand enraged Artemi Panarin enough that the Rangers star threw a glove at him, drawing a $5K fine for Panarin. (Some believe Marchand should’ve received a fine or suspension for his remarks toward Panarin, but only Panarin faced discipline.)

Also, it’s worth noting that the NHL’s addressed slew-footing and/or tripping multiple times this season.

In cases they deemed slew-footing, Ryan Hartman was fined, while Kevin Labanc received a one-game suspension. Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf and P.K. Subban ranked among those who were fined for what the NHL distinguished as “tripping” instead of slew-footing. It’s been a talking point with Subban, in particular, as he was fined twice in the same week for such actions.

