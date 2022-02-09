Brad Marchand sticks Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry late in third period at TD Garden

Marchand loses cool in waning moments of Bruins-Penguins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Late in the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand lost his cool.

During a skirmish in front of Tristan Jarry's net for the Penguins, Marchand skated back through the crease at poked his stick at Jarry's facemask, an incident which resulted in seven minutes of penalty time for Marchand.

Tensions flare in the closing moments at TD Garden. ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/STLSBPtSrI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2022

With less than 30 seconds left in regulation, Marchand's greater concern is potential discipline from the NHL's department of player safety, where he has a lengthy record -- including a three-game suspension earlier this season.

"It's a lack of discipline obviously on Brad's part," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. "Brad's a leader on our team and he needs to control his emotions."

Between the second and third periods, Marchand had swatted away a puck Jarry appeared to be preparing to flip over the glass to a fan.

Boston and Pittsburgh play twice more in the regular season, though not for another two months. The Bruins host the Penguins on April 16 and play at Pittsburgh on April 21.