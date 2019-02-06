Brad Marchand rips "Felger & Mazz" for horribly-aging Julian Edelman take originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Of the people Julian Edelman proved wrong Sunday, Michael Felger might top the list.

You see, the co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger & Mazz" didn't think too highly of the New England Patriots wide receiver back in 2011. In fact, Felger went so far as to dub Edelman "Mr. August:" a "nice preseason player" who will never make serious contributions in the regular season, much less the postseason.

One Twitter user recently decided to unearth Felger's 2011 take -- which officially is frozen solid after Edelman tallied 141 receiving yards on 10 catches to win Super Bowl III MVP.

I thought I should release this gem I found from 2011 #sbmvp pic.twitter.com/novYD7Z6hL — James Hogan (@JHogan914) February 4, 2019

"I call him Mr. August," Felger went on, with some coaxing from co-host Tony Massarotti. "Maybe somewhere down the road, he'll fill a role for you. But (he) is not Troy Brown. Stop with that."

Felger's old take quickly went viral, so much so that Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand (of all people) took the radio host to task Wednesday.

@FelgerAndMazz at what point do we just get this guy a muzzle https://t.co/3u4jPJ85ua — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 6, 2019

Stop the fight!

Before we rip Felger too much, he wasn't alone in his skepticism. After all, Edelman was a converted quarterback and 232nd overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft who caught a total of seven passes during the 2010 season and was primarly used as a special teamer early in his career.

Basically, no one outside Edelman himself thought we'd be debating his Hall of Fame candicacy after he reached another postseason milestone.

But that still doesn't let Felger off the hook. Sorry, Mike.

