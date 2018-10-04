Brad Marchand reverts back to full rat mode, drops Lars Eller

Brad Marchand is back to doing Brad Marchand things. ( AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand wasted no time re-introducing the hockey world to Brad Marchand on the NHL’s opening night.

[Yahoo Fantasy Hockey leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

Unhappy with Washington’s celebration after the Caps took a 7-0 lead in the third period of a frustrating game for the Bruins, Marchand went full scum-bag mode and jumped Eller before delivering two massive bombs to the Capitals forward’s grill and landing a third, extra sleazy haymaker as Eller was falling to the ground.

Marchand and Eller throw down… at least he didn't lick him? pic.twitter.com/y1Fd7vRdP7 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 4, 2018





Asked by reporters after the game what prompted the engagement of his kill switch, Marchand, of course, had something to say:

Brad Marchand on why he fought Lars Eller: "His celebration was unnecessary. He took an angle in front of our bench and celebrated in a 7-0 game. So I just let him know." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 4, 2018





Surprisingly — or not surprisingly if you’re even a little familiar with his game — it was Marchand’s first recorded fight since 2016. Since then, he’s been busy putting up points, licking dudes in the face, and sneaking in some slew-foots every now and then, for good measure.

Marchand received a five-minute fighting major, an instigator minor and a game misconduct on the play as the Caps skated away with an easy 7-0 win on banner-raising night in D.C.