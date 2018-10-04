Brad Marchand reverts back to full rat mode, drops Lars Eller

Kyle Cantlon
Yahoo Canada Sports
Brad Marchand is back to doing Brad Marchand things. ( <span>AP Photo/Nick Wass)</span>
Brad Marchand is back to doing Brad Marchand things.

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand wasted no time re-introducing the hockey world to Brad Marchand on the NHL’s opening night.

Unhappy with Washington’s celebration after the Caps took a 7-0 lead in the third period of a frustrating game for the Bruins, Marchand went full scum-bag mode and jumped Eller before delivering two massive bombs to the Capitals forward’s grill and landing a third, extra sleazy haymaker as Eller was falling to the ground.


Asked by reporters after the game what prompted the engagement of his kill switch, Marchand, of course, had something to say:


Surprisingly — or not surprisingly if you’re even a little familiar with his game — it was Marchand’s first recorded fight since 2016. Since then, he’s been busy putting up points, licking dudes in the face, and sneaking in some slew-foots every now and then, for good measure.

Marchand received a five-minute fighting major, an instigator minor and a game misconduct on the play as the Caps skated away with an easy 7-0 win on banner-raising night in D.C.

