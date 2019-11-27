Brad Marchand reveling in shutting up the 'loud and obnoxious' Canadiens fans in Bruins' blowout

The Bruins and Montreal Canadiens appear to be two teams headed in different directions after the B's buried the Habs 8-1 the Bell Centre, sending Montreal to its fifth loss in a row as it spirals downward in the Atlantic Division.

David Pastrnak finished off his sixth career hat trick at the end of the second period, and then Brad Marchand did a little peacocking on the NESN broadcast when he was interviewed in the second intermission between the second and third period. Marchand was asked about the game and couldn't resist throwing a couple of jabs in at Montreal fans while the Bruins are blowing out the Canadiens in their own barn.

"This is probably the rink we love to silence the most. We're not going to say the game is over by any means. Anything can happen. We've seen that already this year," said Marchand, who has had no shortage of run-ins with Habs during his career as a Bruins villain in the storied B's-Habs rivalry. "But it's a lot more fun when this rink is quiet. They're very loud and obnoxious, so it does feel good to silence them."

The Bruins' barrage quieted the Bell Centre where the crowd bursts out in strains of the sing-songy "Ole" when the Canadiens have the upper hand late in the game.

As Marchand referenced, the Bruins blew a big lead against the Florida Panthers just a few weeks ago when they allowed four goals in the third period to blow a 4-0 lead in the final 20 minutes of the game. The odds of that happening aren't very good based on the wide five-goal lead, the holes in Montreal's game and the locked-in nature of Jaroslav Halak right now, so Marchand decided to get a little payback against a Montreal fan base after 40 minutes full of haymakers from the Black and Gold to their downtrodden rivals.

File it under Marchand being Marchand in the heat of the battle, and a big reason so many Bruins fans like everything about him.

