Brad Marchand provides update on status for Bruins’ die-or-die Game 6

Bruins captain Brad Marchand is hopeful he’ll be able to take the ice during Boston’s do-or-die Game 6 against the Florida Panthers at the TD Garden Friday night.

“Hopefully. Just going through the steps. We’ll see how tomorrow goes, but hopefully...it’s very tough to watch this time of year. It was great to get back out there and be around the energy and emotion,” Marchand told reporters after the Bruins’ practice at Brighton’s Warrior Ice Arena.

The 15-year NHL veteran has been sidelined since receiving a punch to the back of the head from Sam Bennett in last Friday’s Game 3. Marchand was pulled during the second period with what the team has called an upper-body injury.

🎥 Brad Marchand on his chances of playing in Game 6: "Hopefully. Just going through the steps. We'll see how tomorrow goes, but hopefully...it's very tough to watch this time of year. It was great to get back out there and be around the energy and emotion." pic.twitter.com/Ertz0GIMaT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 16, 2024

The Bruins still list Marchand as day-to-day but the captain was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. '

“He looked good. But he’s got boxes to check. Day-to-day...we have the extra day, which is beneficial for all of our players with bumps and bruises that we have. We’ll know more tomorrow,” head coach Jim Montgomery said.

While Marchand didn’t play in Boston’s season-saving 2-1 victory in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, the Bruins hung their captain’s jersey in the locker room. Now there’s hope that #63 will be flying down the rink on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

