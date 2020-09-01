For Brad Marchand, NHL's return to play efforts 'a waste of time' after Game 5 loss

Haggerty: Bubble experience 'a waste of time' for Marchand originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One wouldnt blame the Bruins for being a little salty after they had just been eliminated from the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After all, they had been away from their families for the last five weeks and lived in total confinement in the NHL bubble in Toronto due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and now they didnt even get all that close to their goal of another Cup when all was said and done.

Instead the Black and Gold lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second time in three years, and had the same problems generating 5-on-5 offense and holding back a deep, fast and young Lightning group of forwards.

It all made Brad Marchand feel like the last few months had been a waste of time as the Bruins had worked through the four Phases of the NHLs Return to Play before bowing out after 13 playoff games played over the last five weeks.

Its very disappointingwe had a great year. Obviously, its been a very different playoff schedule and it was a lot of time off. But we have a hell of a team and we expected better out of this year. We thought we had a chance toTampa has a great team, dont get me wrong. Dont want to take anything away from them, they have a great team, said Marchand. But just, the way things were rolling throughout the season, we thought we were going to go all the way. Its a huge sacrifice to come [to the Toronto bubble] and guys had to really dedicate a lot of time and effort to be here.

Its kind of a waste of time now. We spent the last three months getting ready for this. Being here and we walk away without anything to show for it. Its tough and you never know how many opportunities youre going to have to win a Cup. We never know if were going to be back in the Final again or in even in the playoffs again. Every opportunity missed, it hurts.

Certainly, its a bit more bitter given that the Bruins won the Presidents' Trophy and were the only NHL team at 100 points when the NHL regular season ended in mid-March due to COVID-19. But the existential threat of the Tampa Bay Lightning was always there in their own division and sitting there as a roadblock in the first few rounds during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now its back to the drawing board for the NHL figuring out what to do for a 2020-21 regular season thats going to be different than anything weve seen, and for a Bruins team that needs to reload and rebuild a roster thats not good enough to beat Tampa Bay right now.

There could be a lot of changes coming for the Black and Gold, who were already contemplating the murky, unknown future as they packed up and readied to leave the Toronto bubble after losing Game 5.