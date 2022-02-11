Brad Marchand, NHLPA announce appeal of six-game suspension

Marchand appealing most recent suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins got a look at life without Brad Marchand on Thursday night, and it wasn't pretty.

If Marchand and the NHL Players' Association have their way, however, Marchand could return to the lineup for the Bruins sooner than later.

The NHLPA announced Friday afternoon that it was appealing Marchand's six-game suspension for his late-game skirmish with Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry earlier this week, in which Marchand drew a match penalty in the waning moments of a 4-2 loss.

Earlier Friday, Marchand had expressed dismay at the length of his suspension, believing that it was due to his history.

Brad Marchand: "These plays were not going to injure Jarry. No potential injury on that play. He was very well protected. The fact that it's six games is based on history, not on the play." — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) February 11, 2022

In their first game without Marchand on Thursday, Boston was blanked by the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-0.

The suspension was the second of the season for the 33-year-old Marchand, the leading scorer (21-28--49) for the Bruins this season, and the eighth of his career.

Boston begins a stretch of 10 road games over its next 11 contests on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.