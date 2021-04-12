Brad Marchand has hilarious response to Zdeno Chara's message to Bruins fans

Justin Leger
·1 min read
Marchand has hilarious response to Chara's message to B's fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals was one Zdeno Chara won't soon forget.

In addition to the Capitals' 8-1 blowout victory, Chara received a long-overdue ovation in his first game back at TD Garden with fans in attendance. The former Bruins captain shared his appreciation with a heartfelt Instagram message to the fans after the game.

Bean: Hall trade a smart for Bruins, but is it enough?

“Boston fans, it was nice to hear your appreciation last night in person,” Chara wrote. “My time in Boston is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you all for so many memories.”

Chara's longtime B's teammate and friend, Brad Marchand, chimed in with a not-so-sentimental response.

"Stop cross checking me," he wrote.

Chara simply answered with the shrug emoji.

The Bruins and Capitals will meet twice more in the regular season, so Marchand has plenty of cross checks from the 6-foot-9 defenseman coming his way. Perhaps we'll see more dust-ups on the ice between the two veterans in those matchups as well.

