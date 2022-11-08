Brad Marchand gives hilarious review of new Bruins 'Pooh Bear' jerseys

Marchand gives hilarious review of Bruins 'Pooh Bear' jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mark Brad Marchand down as a fan of the Boston Bruins' 2022-23 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys.

The star winger debuted the new look with the B's during their Monday night game against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. During the matchup, Marchand shared his candid review of the white "Pooh Bear" jerseys.

"They look unbelievable," he said. "We've got a lot of twos on our team and they're looking like 10s tonight."

How's that for an endorsement?

The new Bruins "Pooh Bear" jersey is part of the NHL and Adidas' "Reverse Retro" program for the 2022-23 season. It is an update to the original 1995 alternate that featured the "Pooh Bear" logo on a gold jersey. The hem, sleeves, and stripes are unchanged from the '95 edition.

The B's will hope to live by the "look good, play good" mantra Monday night after falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Despite that loss, Boston is off to a tremendous start to the campaign with a 10-2-0 record.