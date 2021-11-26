Brad Marchand has funny reaction to Artemi Panarin throwing his glove at him

Marchand has funny reaction to Panarin throwing his glove at him originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Emotions were high at TD Garden on Friday afternoon as the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers met for the first time this season in front of a national television audience.

The Rangers emerged with a 5-2 win thanks to a three-goal third period, highlighted by a go-ahead tally from Artemi Panarin that gave New York a 3-2 lead with 8:15 remaining.

Panarin also had a weird exchange with Bruins forward Brad Marchand in the final minutes of the game. The two veteran wingers were exchanging words from their benches when all of a sudden Panarin took off his left glove and threw it at Marchand.

Panarin just threw his glove at Brad Marchand 😂 pic.twitter.com/IcCWBiaiIU — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 26, 2021

Marchand's explanation for how the incident started was pretty funny.

Brad Marchand explains what led to Rangers winger Artemi Panarin throwing his glove at the Bruins star from the bench late in Friday's game 👇



"We were just asking each other how Thanksgiving dinner was and he didn't like what I ate."



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uhMEHyQiVC — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 26, 2021

Marchand is almost certainly being facetious with this response, and we'll probably never know the true reason behind Panarin's decision to toss his glove at the Bruins bench. But it was a memorable moment from a very entertaining matchup in Boston full of impressive goals and highlight-reel saves.