Brad Locke: Lady Falcons are ahead of schedule

Mar. 5—JACKSON

The next iteration of Ingomar's girls basketball dynasty is ahead of schedule.

After winning a third-straight state title three years ago, head coach Trent Adair knew a rebuilding project was coming. He also knew how special the next crop of Lady Falcons could be.

Entering this season, there wasn't much talk of Ingomar winning an 11th state championship. And yet, on the floor of the Mississippi Coliseum on Thursday afternoon, Adair and his players were walking away with another gold ball after beating West Lowndes 55-51.

Adair knew this team had championship potential, but he didn't expect it all to happen so quickly.

"We see these kids at a young age, and we were hopeful, but I did not expect it this soon," he said. "If you'd asked me a month ago, I wouldn't have thought we'd be playing today."

This is a very young team that starts two juniors, a sophomore, a freshman and an eighth-grader. And it's that eighth-grader, Macie Phifer, who epitomizes this group's promise.

She had 29 points and 13 rebounds Thursday. Phifer is 5-foot-10, but she's only 14 and could grow some more.

Then there's Kaylee Johnson, a freshman who can score. And there's junior Katie Beth Hall, a big 3-point threat who scored 16 points.

And there's Kylee Johnson, an eighth-grader who was the starting point guard before suffering an ACL injury in the season opener. She's going to be a big-time player.

"She was what kept us in games, kept us in control, so losing her was hard," Phifer said. "But we pushed through, we persevered. And even though we did lose her, she's been such a cheerleader on the sidelines for us and has helped us."

There are a lot of other girls are coming up who could soon make an impact. The Lady Falcons will likely be back here next year, and the next, and the next, and the next... you get the picture.

But for now, Ingomar is just going to enjoy this somewhat unexpected championship.

"We've still got kids coming into junior high next year that we're optimistic down the road can help us," Adair said. "But hey, the spotlight today is on the group that's in this dressing room. That'll take care of itself down the road, and we're just going to celebrate with this group right here."

