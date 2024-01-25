Who is Brad Kragthorpe? Bengals could promote assistant QBs coach with Dan Pitcher as OC

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with assistant coach Brad Kragthorpe

The Cincinnati Bengals' promotion of Dan Pitcher from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator creates a vacancy at QBs coach that many expect assistant QBs coach Brad Kragthorpe to fill.

Kragthorpe is only 31 years old, but he's already spent five seasons in Cincinnati. Last season was his first as assistant QBs coach for the Bengals.

Kragthorpe was an offensive assistant for the Bengals in 2019 and 2020, and he was assistant wide receivers coach in 2021 and 2022.

Five more facts about Kragthorpe:

Kragthorpe is scheduled to coach the East's quarterbacks in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The East-West Shrine Bowl's official account tweeted earlier this week that Kragthorpe will coach Kentucky's Devin Leary, Louisville's Jack Plummer, Western Kentucky's Austin Reed and Florida State's Jordan Travis in the game scheduled for February 1 at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, and televised live by NFL Network.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game.

Kragthorpe's father and grandfather are former college head coaches.

Brad's dad, Steve Kragthorpe, was the head coach at Tulsa (2003-06) and Louisville (2007-09).

Brad's grandfather, Dave Kragthorpe, was the head coach at South Dakota State (1969), Idaho State (1980-82) and Oregon State (1985-90).

In addition, Brad's brother, Chris, was an assistant at LSU and Georgia, and with the NFL's Denver Broncos.

Kragthorpe was a Bengal, and later a Tiger, in college.

A star quarterback at Holland High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kragthorpe started with (but didn't see game action for) the Idaho State Bengals before transferring to LSU, where his dad was the quarterbacks coach at the time, and walking on as a QB.

Brad was the Tigers' holder for all field goals and point-after attempts in 2014 and 2015.

As a senior at LSU, he was part of a 2015 highlight many Tiger fans remember fondly. Kragthorpe threw a backward pass to kicker Trent Domingue on a fake field goal, and Domingue ran 16 yards for the go-ahead score in a 35-28 win against Florida.

Kragthorpe graduated in May 2015 with a degree in business, and became an offensive graduate assistant at Utah State in 2016.

Kragthorpe worked with an LSU offense featuring Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

After two seasons working with Utah State's receivers, Kragthorpe returned to his alma mater of LSU in 2018, Burrow's first season with the Tigers after transferring from Ohio State.

Kragthorpe served as an offensive analyst that season for the Tigers.

In 2019, Kragthorpe joined the Bengals, and Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and a national title.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave Kragthorpe a recent vote of confidence.

"Brad Kragthorpe does a great job," Taylor said, per The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith. "He has been here for five years, and I continue to put more on his plate really every week. He always answers the bell."

