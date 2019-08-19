Brad Keselowski's Darlington throwback honors Wallace's 1996 scheme

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang of Brad Keselowski will honor Rusty Wallace’s 1996 paint scheme for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (Sept. 1, 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

MORE: Buy Southern 500 tickets | Keselowski throwback gear

Keselowski is the defending winner at Darlington, where he piloted a different Wallace-inspired scheme to his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory in the Labor Day classic at the 1.366-mile South Carolina oval.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: See all the paint schemes | Vote for your favorite

The scheme features Wallace’s iconic black-and-yellow colors with a splash of red and blue on the sides. Wallace raced the car to five victories during the 1996 season — Martinsville, Sonoma, Michigan, Pocono and Bristol — finishing seventh in the points standings.