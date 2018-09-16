Brad Keselowski wins wild playoff opener at Las Vegas
Brad Keselowski has three-straight wins. He’s on to the next round of the playoffs. A lot of other playoff drivers are quite jealous.
Keselowski sprinted away over myriad restarts in the race’s final laps to best Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano. Top seeds Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick both had issues and Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin also had trouble.
Keselowski had the lead thanks to a fast pit stop on the race’s last pit stop sequence. He held it by being excellent over the final three restarts. He was the control car and able to dictate the tempo as the field reached the green flag and did it with aplomb each time.
He looked to be free and clear with barely over a lap to go in the race’s scheduled distance until a crash happened. David Ragan got into teammate Michael McDowell to cause a crash that collected Kurt Busch and others. It set up a two-lap restart where Keselowski once again bolted ahead of the field.
Harvick blows tire, Kyle Busch spins
The top two seeds in the playoffs had bad days. Both Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch spent time at the front of the field but both drivers also had problems. Harvick blew a tire and hit the wall, collecting fellow playoff driver Erik Jones.
Busch got pinned back in the pack by a faulty air gun on a pit stop and spun late in the race. He fought back to finish an incredible seventh while Harvick finished 39th. Thanks to the chaos throughout the playoff field both drivers are still in the top four in the playoff standings.
Keselowski gets Team Penske’s 500th win
Team Penske is halfway to 1000 victories across major motorsports. Keselowski’s win was the 500th for the team in a major auto race. It’s a remarkable achievement for the best team in motorsports history and it’s been accelerated by Keselowski’s recent hot streak. He won the team’s first Southern 500 in 43 years over Labor Day weekend and got Roger Penske’s first Brickyard 400 victory on Monday. The 2012 champion was also the first driver to win a Cup Series title for Penske. That’s a list of significant achievements.
Keselowski might not have had the race’s best car once again either. Kyle Larson dominated at Darlington before Keselowski beat him off pit road late and Keselowski wasn’t the fastest car overall at Indianapolis last week. But his team was consistently the best on pit road throughout the race Sunday at Vegas and Keselowski was the best on restarts. That’s a potent combination in a staccato race.
Playoff standings
The top 12 drivers advance to the second round.
1. Brad Keselowski, 2.069 points (clinched advancement)
2. Martin Truex Jr., 2,087
3. Kyle Busch, 2,085
4. Kevin Harvick, 2,060
5. Joey Logano, 2,056
6. Kurt Busch, 2,046
7. Ryan Blaney, 2,042
8. Kyle Larson, 2,041
9. Aric Almirola, 2,034
10. Austin Dillon, 2,031
11. Clint Bowyer, 2,029
12. Alex Bowman, 2,028
13. Jimmie Johnson, 2,022
14. Chase Elliott, 2,019
15. Erik Jones, 2,009
16. Denny Hamlin, 2,008
Las Vegas Race results
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Kyle Larson
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Joey Logano
5. Ryan Blaney
6. Aric Almirola
7. Kyle Busch
8. Daniel Suarez
9. Ryan Newman
10. Paul Menard
11. Austin Dillon
12. Regan Smith
13. Trevor Bayne
14. AJ Allmendinger
15. Chris Buescher
16. Corey LaJoie
17. JJ Yeley
18. Landon Cassill
19. Alex Bowman
20. Ross Chastain
21. Kurt Busch
22. Jimmie Johnson
23. Clint Bowyer
24. Matt DiBenedetto
25. Jeffrey Earnhardt
26. Kyle Weatherman
27. David Ragan
28. BJ McLeod
29. Michael McDowell
30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
31. Reed Sorenson
32. Denny Hamlin
33. Timmy Hill
34. Ty Dillon
35. Jamie McMurray
36. Chase Elliott
37. William Byron
38. Bubba Wallace
39. Kevin Harvick
40. Erik Jones
