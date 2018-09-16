Brad Keselowski wins wild playoff opener at Las Vegas

Brad Keselowski has three-straight wins. He’s on to the next round of the playoffs. A lot of other playoff drivers are quite jealous.

Keselowski sprinted away over myriad restarts in the race’s final laps to best Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano. Top seeds Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick both had issues and Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin also had trouble.

Keselowski had the lead thanks to a fast pit stop on the race’s last pit stop sequence. He held it by being excellent over the final three restarts. He was the control car and able to dictate the tempo as the field reached the green flag and did it with aplomb each time.

He looked to be free and clear with barely over a lap to go in the race’s scheduled distance until a crash happened. David Ragan got into teammate Michael McDowell to cause a crash that collected Kurt Busch and others. It set up a two-lap restart where Keselowski once again bolted ahead of the field.

Harvick blows tire, Kyle Busch spins

The top two seeds in the playoffs had bad days. Both Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch spent time at the front of the field but both drivers also had problems. Harvick blew a tire and hit the wall, collecting fellow playoff driver Erik Jones.

Busch got pinned back in the pack by a faulty air gun on a pit stop and spun late in the race. He fought back to finish an incredible seventh while Harvick finished 39th. Thanks to the chaos throughout the playoff field both drivers are still in the top four in the playoff standings.

Keselowski gets Team Penske’s 500th win

Team Penske is halfway to 1000 victories across major motorsports. Keselowski’s win was the 500th for the team in a major auto race. It’s a remarkable achievement for the best team in motorsports history and it’s been accelerated by Keselowski’s recent hot streak. He won the team’s first Southern 500 in 43 years over Labor Day weekend and got Roger Penske’s first Brickyard 400 victory on Monday. The 2012 champion was also the first driver to win a Cup Series title for Penske. That’s a list of significant achievements.

Keselowski might not have had the race’s best car once again either. Kyle Larson dominated at Darlington before Keselowski beat him off pit road late and Keselowski wasn’t the fastest car overall at Indianapolis last week. But his team was consistently the best on pit road throughout the race Sunday at Vegas and Keselowski was the best on restarts. That’s a potent combination in a staccato race.

Playoff standings

The top 12 drivers advance to the second round.

1. Brad Keselowski, 2.069 points (clinched advancement)

2. Martin Truex Jr., 2,087

3. Kyle Busch, 2,085

4. Kevin Harvick, 2,060

5. Joey Logano, 2,056

6. Kurt Busch, 2,046

7. Ryan Blaney, 2,042

8. Kyle Larson, 2,041

9. Aric Almirola, 2,034

10. Austin Dillon, 2,031

11. Clint Bowyer, 2,029

12. Alex Bowman, 2,028

13. Jimmie Johnson, 2,022

14. Chase Elliott, 2,019

15. Erik Jones, 2,009

16. Denny Hamlin, 2,008

Las Vegas Race results

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Kyle Larson

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Joey Logano

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Aric Almirola

7. Kyle Busch

8. Daniel Suarez

9. Ryan Newman

10. Paul Menard

11. Austin Dillon

12. Regan Smith

13. Trevor Bayne

14. AJ Allmendinger

15. Chris Buescher

16. Corey LaJoie

17. JJ Yeley

18. Landon Cassill

19. Alex Bowman

20. Ross Chastain

21. Kurt Busch

22. Jimmie Johnson

23. Clint Bowyer

24. Matt DiBenedetto

25. Jeffrey Earnhardt

26. Kyle Weatherman

27. David Ragan

28. BJ McLeod

29. Michael McDowell

30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

31. Reed Sorenson

32. Denny Hamlin

33. Timmy Hill

34. Ty Dillon

35. Jamie McMurray

36. Chase Elliott

37. William Byron

38. Bubba Wallace

39. Kevin Harvick

40. Erik Jones

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

