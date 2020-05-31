Brad Keselowski wins second race of season at Bristol in wild finish

Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway, the sport‘s fifth race back on track since the COVID-19 outbreak paused the 2020 season.

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford took the lead with three laps remaining and led for a total of 115 laps overall throughout the 500-lap event. He beat Clint Bowyer to the start-finish line by .471 seconds.

Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones completed the top five. Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch, William Byron, Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace made up the rest of the top 10.

Keselowski, who started on the pole after a draw decided the lineup, was able to take the lead after Chase Elliott and Joey Logano made contact and hit the wall while battling out front. Logano had just taken the lead from Elliott with three laps to go. Logano ended up 21st, with Elliott 22nd.

Elliott swept both stages, which ended on Laps 125 and 250. The mini victories marked his fourth and fifth stage wins of the season. The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet gained two playoff points.

The race was red flagged on Lap 231 after the “Big One” left four cars stopped on track. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was turned by Jimmie Johnson and his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet collected Alex Bowman, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick in the process. All of their days ended early because of that crash.

The red flag lasted 11 minutes and 35 seconds. There were 18 cautions, including the stage breaks.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns next Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

This story will be updated.