Brad Keselowski wins second straight pole via random draw, will start first at Bristol

Brad Keselowski is liking the way that NASCAR’s random draws are working out.

Keselowski will start first for Sunday’s race at Bristol (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) after he drew the pole position on Friday. It’s the second time NASCAR has done a modified random draw for the pole since racing resumed on May 17, and it’s the second time Keselowski has gotten the pole. He won the pole for the May 17 race at Darlington.

The draw is based on owner points. The top 12 teams in the owner points standings draw for the top 12 spots. Then, Nos. 13-24 draw for those spots and the remaining 12 charter teams draw for spots Nos. 25-36. Any non-charter teams entering a race then get spots Nos. 37-40 in descending order of points.

The draw is being used at Bristol in lieu of practice and qualifying. Like the races at Darlington and the second race at Charlotte, teams won’t turn a lap on the track ahead of the race. The Coca-Cola 600 had qualifying before the race but no practice.

With no practice and qualifying ahead of races at Atlanta, Martinsville, Homestead and Talladega through June 21, the draw format will decide the starting grid for the next four races after Bristol. NASCAR has not announced what races will follow the June 21 race at Talladega. On Friday, Pocono revealed that its races won’t have fans but didn’t say when those races would be. Pocono is scheduled to host a Cup Series doubleheader on June 27 and 28.

Brad Keselowski drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Starting lineup

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Aric Almirola

3. Joey Logano

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Chase Elliott

7. Kyle Busch

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Matt DiBenedetto

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Alex Bowman

12. Kurt Busch

13. William Byron

14. Matt Kenseth

15. Erik Jones

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Ryan Newman

18. John Hunter Nemechek

19. Chris Buescher

20. Austin Dillon

21. Tyler Reddick

22. Cole Custer

23. Clint Bowyer

24. Jimmie Johnson

25. Michael McDowell

26. Bayley Currey

27. Joey Gase

28. Quin Houff

29. Ty Dillon

30. Gray Gaulding

31. Garrett Smithley

32. Corey LaJoie

33. Ryan Preece

34. Brennan Poole

35. Christopher Bell

36. Bubba Wallace

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill

39. BJ McLeod

40. JJ Yeley

