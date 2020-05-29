Brad Keselowski wins second straight pole via random draw, will start first at Bristol
Brad Keselowski is liking the way that NASCAR’s random draws are working out.
Keselowski will start first for Sunday’s race at Bristol (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) after he drew the pole position on Friday. It’s the second time NASCAR has done a modified random draw for the pole since racing resumed on May 17, and it’s the second time Keselowski has gotten the pole. He won the pole for the May 17 race at Darlington.
The draw is based on owner points. The top 12 teams in the owner points standings draw for the top 12 spots. Then, Nos. 13-24 draw for those spots and the remaining 12 charter teams draw for spots Nos. 25-36. Any non-charter teams entering a race then get spots Nos. 37-40 in descending order of points.
The draw is being used at Bristol in lieu of practice and qualifying. Like the races at Darlington and the second race at Charlotte, teams won’t turn a lap on the track ahead of the race. The Coca-Cola 600 had qualifying before the race but no practice.
With no practice and qualifying ahead of races at Atlanta, Martinsville, Homestead and Talladega through June 21, the draw format will decide the starting grid for the next four races after Bristol. NASCAR has not announced what races will follow the June 21 race at Talladega. On Friday, Pocono revealed that its races won’t have fans but didn’t say when those races would be. Pocono is scheduled to host a Cup Series doubleheader on June 27 and 28.
Starting lineup
1. Brad Keselowski
3. Joey Logano
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Martin Truex Jr.
6. Chase Elliott
7. Kyle Busch
9. Matt DiBenedetto
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Alex Bowman
12. Kurt Busch
13. William Byron
14. Matt Kenseth
15. Erik Jones
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Ryan Newman
18. John Hunter Nemechek
19. Chris Buescher
20. Austin Dillon
21. Tyler Reddick
22. Cole Custer
23. Clint Bowyer
24. Jimmie Johnson
25. Michael McDowell
26. Bayley Currey
27. Joey Gase
28. Quin Houff
29. Ty Dillon
30. Gray Gaulding
31. Garrett Smithley
32. Corey LaJoie
33. Ryan Preece
34. Brennan Poole
35. Christopher Bell
36. Bubba Wallace
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Timmy Hill
39. BJ McLeod
40. JJ Yeley
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
