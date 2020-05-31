Brad Keselowski wins Cup Series race at Bristol

Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway after he capitalized on contact between Joey Logano and Chase Elliott as they raced for the lead with three laps to go.

Keselowski, who took two left-site tires during a caution and restarted 12th on a restart with 37 laps to go, beat Clint Bowyer for his second win of the year.

The top five was completed by Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones.

Logano was leading with three laps to go as Elliott attempted to pass him in Turn 3. Elliott’s car got loose and lid up into Logano’s car, forcing it into the wall.

Elliott finished in 22nd and Logano placed 21st.

The five-lap run to the checkered flag was setup by a incident with 12 laps to go involving Denny Hamlin. Logano passed Hamlin on the backstretch to take the lead and was followed by Elliott. In Turn 4, Logano got loose in the high lane and Hamlin made contact with his left-rear quarter panel, which sent Hamlin into a spin and resulted in him hitting a lapped car.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Elliott

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Elliott

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ryan Blaney finished 40th after he spun on his own on Lap 200 while running in second and was then hit by Ty Dillon. Dillon placed 39th … A multi-car wreck with 20 laps left in Stage 2 eliminated Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer. It also involved Kurt Busch. … Ryan Newman finished 15th after he spun on his own twice during the race … Kevin Harvick finished 11th after he suffered damage in a run-in with Erik Jones with 68 laps to go. It ends his career-best streak of 13 consecutive top-10 finishes.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET June 7 on Fox

