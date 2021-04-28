Brad Keselowski wins Busch Pole for Kansas Speedway
Brad Keselowski has earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday's Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway, 3 p.m. ET on FS1.
Brad Keselowski, who is coming off his win at Talladega, and William Byron are on the front row.
Brad Keselowski, last weekend’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway, has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Kansas Speedway. Keselowski, who notched his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season Sunday, will start his No. 2 Team Penske Ford from the pole […]
Keselowski got his first win of the season on Sunday.
