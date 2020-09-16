Brad Keselowski wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Bristol

Brad Keselowski won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s new competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the Owner Points position. Any ties will be broken by the Rule Book.

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford driver will be joined by teammate Joey Logano on the front row in the No. 22 Ford.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Saturday’s race below.