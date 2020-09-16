Brad Keselowski wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Bristol

Brad Keselowski won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s new competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the Owner Points position. Any ties will be broken by the Rule Book.
The No. 2 Team Penske Ford driver will be joined by teammate Joey Logano on the front row in the No. 22 Ford.
In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.
See the full starting lineup for Saturday’s race below.
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|2
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|3
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Austin Dillon (P)
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|6
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Alex Bowman (P)
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Kyle Busch (P)
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Aric Almirola (P)
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Clint Bowyer (P)
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Cole Custer (P)
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|14
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|12
|Team Penske
|15
|William Byron (P)
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|16
|Matt DiBenedetto (P)
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|18
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|19
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|20
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|22
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|23
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|24
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|25
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|26
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|28
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|29
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|31
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|32
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|33
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|34
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|36
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|37
|Gray Gaulding
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|39
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|40
|Garrett Smithley
|78
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports