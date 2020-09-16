Brad Keselowski wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Bristol

Staff Report
1 / 1

Brad Keselowski wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Bristol

Brad Keselowski won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s new competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the Owner Points position. Any ties will be broken by the Rule Book.

RELATED: Learn more about the new lineup formula | ADVANCING through the playoffs

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford driver will be joined by teammate Joey Logano on the front row in the No. 22 Ford.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. The new structure draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Saturday’s race below.

Starting spot Driver Car # Team
1 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske
2 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske
3 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Austin Dillon (P) 3 Richard Childress Racing
6 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Kyle Busch (P) 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Aric Almirola (P) 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Clint Bowyer (P) 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Cole Custer (P) 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
13 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
14 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 Team Penske
15 William Byron (P) 24 Hendrick Motorsports
16 Matt DiBenedetto (P) 21 Wood Brothers Racing
17 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
18 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
19 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
20 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
22 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
23 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
24 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
25 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
26 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
27 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
28 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
29 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
30 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
31 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
32 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
33 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
34 Reed Sorenson 77 Spire Motorsports
35 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing
36 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
37 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing
38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
39 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing
40 Garrett Smithley 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports